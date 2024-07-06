All Sections
Ukraine appeals to Olympic Committee about admission of Russians to Olympics

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 6 July 2024, 07:18
Ukraine appeals to Olympic Committee about admission of Russians to Olympics
Stock photo: Getty Images

Vadym Huttsait, President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOC), and Matvii Bidnyi, acting Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, have appealed to the International Olympic Committee with evidence of support for the war by Russian athletes who have qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company; press service of the NOC of Ukraine

Details: The letter contains a list of athletes who support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, as well as the policy of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The NOC of Ukraine noted that these athletes do not meet the necessary criteria for obtaining the status of an individual neutral athlete (AIN Athlètes individuels neutres).

This refers to the following athletes: Alan Ostayev (Wrestling), Magomed Murtazaliev (Wrestling), Arslan Bagayev (Wrestling), Alina Kasabieva (Wrestling), Natalia Malysheva (Wrestling), Abdulla Kurbanov (Wrestling), Nachin Mongush (Wrestling), Ivan Litvinovich (Trampoline Gymnastics), Anzhela Bladtseva (Trampoline Gymnastics), Daria Chupris (Shooting), Anna Tserakh (Cycling), Georgy Gurtsiev (Taekwondo), Anastasia Shkurdai (Swimming), Ivan Shtil (Canoeing), and Alexei Korovashkov (Canoeing).

Background: It was reported earlier that 10 individual neutral athletes had been granted admission to the Olympic Games.

