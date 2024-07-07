All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Power supply restored to over 100,000 consumers in Sumy Oblast

Economichna PravdaSunday, 7 July 2024, 16:13
Power supply restored to over 100,000 consumers in Sumy Oblast
Ukrainian electricity workers restore damaged power lines. Stock photo: Getty Images

Power engineers have restored power to over 100,000 subscribers in 348 Ukrainian settlements that were cut off from the power grid yesterday, 6 July, due to a Russian attack on a power facility.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: Russian forces targeted a power facility in Sumy Oblast on 6 July, causing a power outage for more than 100,000 customers in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts. The power supply to consumers in Kharkiv Oblast has been restored. Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national power company, reported that most consumers had been reconnected to the power grid by the morning of 6 July.

Advertisement:

The power supply had been restored to the vast majority of consumers, including in the city of Sumy, by the morning of 7 July.

A total of 3,947 customers in 59 settlements remain without electricity due to Russian bombardment.

Background: On Sunday, 7 July, Ukrenergo ordered that rolling blackouts not be applied until 16:00 instead of 15:00 as previously planned.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: