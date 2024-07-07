Power supply restored to over 100,000 consumers in Sumy Oblast

Power engineers have restored power to over 100,000 subscribers in 348 Ukrainian settlements that were cut off from the power grid yesterday, 6 July, due to a Russian attack on a power facility.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: Russian forces targeted a power facility in Sumy Oblast on 6 July, causing a power outage for more than 100,000 customers in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts. The power supply to consumers in Kharkiv Oblast has been restored. Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national power company, reported that most consumers had been reconnected to the power grid by the morning of 6 July.

The power supply had been restored to the vast majority of consumers, including in the city of Sumy, by the morning of 7 July.

A total of 3,947 customers in 59 settlements remain without electricity due to Russian bombardment.

Background: On Sunday, 7 July, Ukrenergo ordered that rolling blackouts not be applied until 16:00 instead of 15:00 as previously planned.

