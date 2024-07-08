Ukrainian oligarch defends his illegal departure from Ukraine, citing his age and five children under 18

Hennadii Boholiubov, an associate of Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi and former co-owner of Ukrainian bank PrivatBank, has claimed that he left Ukraine legally. Ukrainska Pravda sources had previously said Boholiubov fled Ukraine illegally because the Economic Security Bureau was about to serve him with a notice of suspicion.

Source: Boholiubov's press service in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Hennadii left the country as a citizen of Ukraine in compliance with all the rules and laws. The rules for crossing the border under martial law stipulate that men over the age of 60 and those with three or more children under 18 have the right to leave the country. The businessman has all the legal grounds to cross the border: he is 62 and has seven children, five of whom are minors."

Advertisement:

Details: Boholiubov's press service also noted that no court restrictions have been imposed on the businessman that would prohibit him from crossing the border.

According to his spokesperson, Boholiubov has remained in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war and has legally crossed the border several times.

"The Ukrainian and Polish border services had no reason not to let Boholiubov through this time either, as he did not break the law by leaving Ukraine on the Kyiv-Chełm train," Boholiubov's spokesperson concluded.

Advertisement:

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda found out that on the night of 23-24 June, Hennadii Boholiubov illegally left Ukraine by the Kyiv-Chełm train using forged documents.

He fled because Ukraine's Economic Security Bureau was preparing to serve him with a notice of suspicion in the Privatbank case. [The PrivatBank case concerns allegations of financial misconduct and mismanagement at Ukraine's largest commercial bank which led to its nationalisation in 2016 due to significant financial losses – ed.]

Ukrainska Pravda discovered that Boholiubov had left the country with forged documents but entered Poland using his personal ones.

On 8 July, UP learned that the State Bureau of Investigation was investigating Boholiubov's illegal departure from Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!