Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 1 August 2024, 11:21

The medals in men's three-position rifle shooting have been awarded at the 2024 Olympic Games. The top eight shooters in the qualification round, including Ukraine's Serhii Kulish, took part in the final.

The athletes shot from prone, sitting and standing positions. The 31-year-old Ukrainian was among the contenders.

Before the elimination shoot-off, Kulish had a successful series of shots and was in intermediate first place, 0.1 points ahead of China's Liu Yukun.

Unfortunately, Kulish later let Yukun surpass him, but he managed to hold on to the silver medal.

Results of the men's three-position shooting:

  1. Liu Yukun (China) – 463.6
  2. Serhii Kulish (Ukraine) – 461.3
  3. Swapnil Kusale (India) – 451.4

This is Ukraine's second medal at the 2024 Olympic Games. Earlier, fencer Olha Kharlan became a bronze medallist in the individual sabre tournament.

Background:

  • At the Tokyo 2020 Games, Kulish fought for a medal in this discipline, but in one of his attempts he accidentally hit someone else's target, which is why he took only 8th place.
  • It is also worth noting that Kulish participated in three Olympics in a row, reaching the finals at all three Games.
  • At his debut Olympics in Rio 2016, Serhii Kulish won a silver medal in air rifle shooting from 10 metres.
  • This was Kulish's last discipline at Paris 2024. Earlier, Serhii failed to make it to the final in-air rifle shooting from 10 metres.

