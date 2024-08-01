All Sections
Ukrainians defeat Americans to reach Olympic quarter-finals in women's doubles

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 1 August 2024, 00:44
Ukrainians defeat Americans to reach Olympic quarter-finals in women's doubles
Liudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian tennis players Lyudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok have defeated the American duo of Danielle Collins and Desirae Krawczyk in the round of 16 at the 2024 Olympic Games. 

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The match lasted over an hour and a half and ended with a score of 3-6, 6-4, 10-7. 

In the quarter-finals, the Ukrainian pair will play against Spaniards Cristina Bucșa and Sara Sorribes Tormo. 

Background: Nadiia and Lyudmyla also reached the quarter-finals at the previous Olympics in Tokyo, where they lost to Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina.

Subjects: sport
