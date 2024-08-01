Ukrainians defeat Americans to reach Olympic quarter-finals in women's doubles

Ukrainian tennis players Lyudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok have defeated the American duo of Danielle Collins and Desirae Krawczyk in the round of 16 at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Details: The match lasted over an hour and a half and ended with a score of 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.

In the quarter-finals, the Ukrainian pair will play against Spaniards Cristina Bucșa and Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Background: Nadiia and Lyudmyla also reached the quarter-finals at the previous Olympics in Tokyo, where they lost to Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina.

