Ukrainian sport shooter Serhii Kulish reaches final in 50 metre rifle

Ukrainian shooter Serhii Kulish has reached the final of the Olympic Games in rifle shooting from 3 positions at 50 metres.

Details: The Ukrainian scored 592 points. Kulish's average marksmanship was 9,867 (199 from the knee, 199 prone, 194 standing), which is the third-best result in the qualifying stage.

It should be noted that the first place went to Chinese shooter Liu Yukun, who set the Olympic qualification record. Liu Yukun scored 594 points with an average marksmanship rate of 9,900 (199 from the knee, 197 prone, 198 standing).

The final of this discipline will take place tomorrow, 1 August. It starts at 10:30 Kyiv time.

Serhii Kulish won a silver medal in Rio 2016 in the 10-metre air rifle. Serhii won gold at the World Championships in Cairo in the smallbore rifle from 3 positions at 50 metres and silver in the prone match with the same weapon in 2022.

Shooting competitions at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games take place from 27 July to 5 August 2024. 15 sets of medals will be awarded at the 2024 Games in Paris. The Games are held in Châteauroux, where the National Shooting Centre is located.

