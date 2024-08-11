Power engineer severely injured by explosive device while working in Ukraine's east

A service vehicle inspecting an overhead power line in Ukraine's east has been hit by an explosive device, leaving a power engineer severely injured.

Source: the press service of Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: The ministry reported that a 31-year-old power grid operator had been injured and taken to hospital.

The report does not specify the employee's condition.

In addition, the ministry noted that an unknown person had attempted to enter the territory of a high-voltage substation in a region in Ukraine's west.

The offender was detained.

Power engineers managed to reconnect over 18,000 consumers to the power supply grid on 10-11 August.

Background: No rolling blackouts will be implemented in Ukraine on Sunday, 11 August.

