All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Power engineer severely injured by explosive device while working in Ukraine's east

Economichna PravdaSunday, 11 August 2024, 12:38
Power engineer severely injured by explosive device while working in Ukraine's east
Electric power lines. Stock photo: Getty Images

A service vehicle inspecting an overhead power line in Ukraine's east has been hit by an explosive device, leaving a power engineer severely injured.

Source: the press service of Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: The ministry reported that a 31-year-old power grid operator had been injured and taken to hospital.

Advertisement:

The report does not specify the employee's condition.

In addition, the ministry noted that an unknown person had attempted to enter the territory of a high-voltage substation in a region in Ukraine's west.

The offender was detained.

Advertisement:

Power engineers managed to reconnect over 18,000 consumers to the power supply grid on 10-11 August.

Background: No rolling blackouts will be implemented in Ukraine on Sunday, 11 August.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says reports of Germany stopping aid to Ukraine are manipulations

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
05:50
320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: