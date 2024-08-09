All Sections
Support Us

Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: death toll rises to 14, 43 more civilians injured

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 9 August 2024, 17:40
Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: death toll rises to 14, 43 more civilians injured
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

The latest reports indicate that at least 14 people have been killed and 43 more injured in a Russian missile attack on a shopping centre in the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source:  Prosecutor General's Office Ruslan Osypenko, Head of the National Police of Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Prosecutor General's Office: "So far, 56 people have been affected, with 14 confirmed dead and 43 injured."

Details: Osypenko noted that eight bodies require identification. Six of them have been identified as women.

He added that the Russians used a Kh-38 missile for the attack. About 29 civilian infrastructure facilities and 12 cars have been damaged.

A search and rescue operation continues.

Background: On the afternoon of Friday, 9 August, Russian forces launched a large-scale missile attack on a shopping centre in the centre of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast. In particular, the Eco Market supermarket and an office belonging to a delivery company were damaged.

missile strikeDonetsk Oblastcasualtieswar
