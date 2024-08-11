All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Six underground schools under construction in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Iryna BatiukSunday, 11 August 2024, 14:33
Six underground schools under construction in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
A classroom in an underground school in Kharkiv. Photo: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv

Six underground schools are being built simultaneously in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Some of them are scheduled to open at the end of October.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "We are currently building six underground schools simultaneously. There are those that are at a stage of greater and lesser readiness, where, for example, construction began only last week.

Advertisement:

We expect that the first schools will open their doors for pupils at the end of October, this is our ambitious goal. And today, according to the schedule, we see that we can achieve this plan."

Details: Fedorov said that underground schools will be built not only in the city of Zaporizhzhia, but also in the hromadas of Kushuhum, Shyroke and Bilenke [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

"Safe schools are a priority that we must fulfil for our residents by the end of the year. This work is part of the state programme to return children to offline education," said Fedorov.

Advertisement:

Background: It was reported in June that the construction of the city's first underground school was launched in Zaporizhzhia. At the time, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration noted that it would become the sixth fortified building for the oblast’s schoolchildren.

Underground schools are also being built in Kharkiv. The first one was completed in early April, and 900 children will be able to attend it.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says reports of Germany stopping aid to Ukraine are manipulations

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
05:50
320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: