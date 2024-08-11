Six underground schools under construction in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Six underground schools are being built simultaneously in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Some of them are scheduled to open at the end of October.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "We are currently building six underground schools simultaneously. There are those that are at a stage of greater and lesser readiness, where, for example, construction began only last week.

We expect that the first schools will open their doors for pupils at the end of October, this is our ambitious goal. And today, according to the schedule, we see that we can achieve this plan."

Details: Fedorov said that underground schools will be built not only in the city of Zaporizhzhia, but also in the hromadas of Kushuhum, Shyroke and Bilenke [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

"Safe schools are a priority that we must fulfil for our residents by the end of the year. This work is part of the state programme to return children to offline education," said Fedorov.

Background: It was reported in June that the construction of the city's first underground school was launched in Zaporizhzhia. At the time, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration noted that it would become the sixth fortified building for the oblast’s schoolchildren.

Underground schools are also being built in Kharkiv. The first one was completed in early April, and 900 children will be able to attend it.

