2024 Olympics results: where Ukraine stands and how it performed at previous Games

Only a few hours are left until the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, and the athletes are competing for the last sets of medals that will no longer affect Ukraine's overall medal position.

According to the results of the Games in Paris, Ukrainian athletes won 12 medals: 3 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze. Yaroslava Mahuchikh won gold in the high jump, Oleksandr Khyzhniak in boxing, and the female fencing team consisting of Olha Kharlan, Alina Komashchuk, Yuliia Bakastova and Olena Kravatska won bronze.

Overall, Ukraine placed 22nd in the medal standings, which is the 3rd worst result. Ukrainska Pravda.Champion decided to compare this result with the previous Olympic Games.

Atlanta 1996

At the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Ukrainian athletes won a total of 23 medals: 9 gold, 2 silver and 11 bronze. As a result, Ukraine was ranked 9th.

Sydney 2000

These Olympics ended with the same number of medals, but this time there were three times fewer gold medals. In total, the Ukrainians won 3 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze. At that time, Ukraine finished the Olympics in 21st place.

Athens 2004

The Olympic Games in Athens brought Ukraine 22 medals: 8 gold, 5 silver and 9 bronze. The Ukrainians lacked 1 silver to overtake Hungary in the medal standings. In the end, Ukraine took 13th place.

Beijing 2008

In Beijing, Ukrainian athletes won 7 gold, 4 silver and 11 bronze medals. As a result, Ukraine finished 12th. Just like at the previous tournament, the Ukrainians lacked 1 silver to move up 1 position and overtake the Netherlands.

London 2012

For the first time, Ukrainian athletes won fewer than 20 medals in London – 19: 5 gold, 4 silver, and 10 bronze. Ultimately, Ukraine finished the tournament in 15th place in the medal standings.

Rio 2016

The 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro were the worst in terms of the number of medals – 11: 2 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze. This result dropped Ukraine to 31st place.

Tokyo 2020

And while the Tokyo Olympics was far from the worst in terms of the number of medals (19), the final medal standings is the worst by far. Ukraine finished the tournament in 44th place, as Ukraine only won one gold medal. There were also 6 silver and 12 bronze medals.

