Ukraine finishes 2024 Olympics with 12 medals – photos

There are only a few hours left before the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, and the athletes are competing for the last sets of medals. Ukrainian athletes will no longer be eligible for them.

A total of 10,714 athletes from 206 countries participated in the Olympics in Paris. 32 sports were represented in the Olympic programme.

Ukrainian athletes won 12 medals: 3 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze. Fencer Olha Kharlan won two medals (bronze and gold).

All Ukraine's medals at the 2024 Olympic Games:

Olha Kharlan

Bronze medal in the individual fencing competition.

Olha Kharlan, bronze medallist in the individual fencing competition Photo: Getty Images

It took Ukraine the first four long days of the Olympics to claim its first medal. It is probably symbolic that the first medal for Ukraine was won by Olha Kharlan, arguably the main character of these Games.

Kharlan won bronze in the individual fencing competition. She confidently went through the first three rounds and in the semi-finals crossed sabres with French athlete Sara Balzer, the second in the world rankings. Balzer won.

But in the match for third place, Kharlan, despite losing to the Korean athlete by 6 shots, showed her legendary character and won the fight with the last shot.

Serhii Kulish

Silver medal in shooting from three positions.

Serhii Kulish, silver medallist in the air rifle event Photo: Getty Images

Kulish, being the master of rifle shooting, won silver in his favourite discipline — shooting from three positions. Kulish was in the championship race until the penultimate shot, but he still took second place and a silver medal.

Unfortunately, Kulish's medal was the only one in this sport, traditional for Ukrainians.

Ukraine's women's national fencing team

A gold medal was won by Olha Kharlan, Alina Komashchuk, Yuliia Bakastova and Olena Kravatska in the team fencing competition.

Ukrainian women's national fencing team Photo: National Olympic Committee of Ukraine

The Ukrainians confidently passed the quarter-finals and semi-finals and met in the decisive match with fencers from South Korea.

It was an even match, in which the Ukrainians were behind all but the first two bouts. The Korean women's gap made 6 points. In the last match, Olha Kharlan entered with a 3-point setback — 37:40. Kharlan destroyed her opponent and brought Ukraine its first gold medal of the 2024 Olympics.

Kharlan, 33, became an Olympic champion for the second time. It is symbolic that Kharlan also won her first Olympic gold medal as a member of the team (not in an individual competition), 16 years ago in Beijing.

Now, Kharlan is the most decorated Ukrainian Olympics participant, with six medals: two gold, one silver, and three bronze.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh

Gold medal in the high jump.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh Photo: Getty Images

Mahuchikh, 22, did what was expected of her. With a modest 2.00 metres, she became an Olympic champion. Now Yaroslava owns all the possible titles in athletics.

Iryna Herashchenko

A bronze medal in the high jump.

Iryna Herashchenko Photo: National Olympic Committee of Ukraine

A double podium in this discipline. Iryna Herashchenko finally broke her "4th place curse" and jumped to the bronze medal. The medal was won with a jump of 1.95 metres.

From left to right: Nicola Olyslagers, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Eleanor Patterson and Iryna Herashchenko Photo: Getty Images

6. Mykhailo Kokhan

A bronze medal in the hammer throw.

Mykhailo Kokhan with a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics Photo: Getty Images

In fact, Mykhailo Kokhan won his medal simultaneously with Mahuchikh and Herashchenko. The Ukrainian threw the hammer at 79.39 metres, which was enough for bronze.

Ilia Kovtun

Silver medal in the parallel bars.

Ilia Kovtun Photo: National Olympic Committee of Ukraine

The leader of the Ukrainian national gymnastics team managed to win some awards. The 20-year-old from the city of Cherkasy won silver in his discipline with a score of 15.500.

Oleksandr Khyzhniak

The Olympic boxing champion in the 80 kg weight category.

Oleksandr Khyzhniak is an Olympic boxing champion in the 80 kg weight category Photo: National Olympic Committee of Ukraine

The man from Poltava managed to fulfil his dream of winning an Olympic gold medal, which he surprisingly presented to a Brazilian in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Ukrainian defeated Kazakh boxer Nurbek Oralbay in the final match of what was a new weight category for him by a split decision of the judges.

Parviz Nasibov

Silver medal in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Parviz Nasibov is a silver medallist of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris Photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian wrestler from Zaporizhzhia stopped one step from gold at the second Olympics in a row. The 25-year-old wrestler lost to Iranian Esmaeili Leivesi in the final of the 67 kg weight category and won a silver medal.

Zhan Beleniuk

Bronze medal in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Zhan Beleniuk with a bronze medal Photo: Getty Images

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion was just a little bit off from reaching the final for the third Games in a row. The 33-year-old resident of Kyiv lost in the semi-finals only on additional indicators.

However, in the bronze medal match, he left no chance for Arkadiusz Kułynycz of Poland.

Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok

The silver medal in the women’s canoe double.

Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok Photo: National Olympic Committee of Ukraine

Tokyo's vice champions took silver again. The Ukrainians finished second in the women's canoe double, losing only to the Chinese.

Iryna Koliadenko

The 25-year-old wrestler from Irpin had a strong tournament in the 62kg weight category. However, the Ukrainian did not do enough for the final. So, she won a silver medal.

Iryna Kolyadenko Photo: National Olympic Committee of Ukraine

Ukraine is ranked 21st in the medal standings.

