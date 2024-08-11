2024 Olympics medal count: USA snatches first place at the last moment, Ukraine comes 22nd

The final medal count of the 2024 Olympics has been released.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: China topped the medal count until the very last, but the US team secured a gold medal in the women’s basketball final – the last match at the Paris Olympics, – catching up with China in terms of gold medals, while also overtaking it in the number of silver medals.

The Ukrainian national team, which was represented at the 2024 Summer Olympics by 140 athletes who competed in 23 sports, won 12 medals: fencer Olha Kharlan won bronze in individual fencing, and Serhii Kulish won silver in 50 metre three-position rifle shooting.

Women’s fencing team won the first gold medal for Ukraine, with Olha Kharlan, Olena Kravatska, Alina Komashchuk and Yuliia Bakastova defeating South Korea in the final with a score of 45-42.

On the ninth day of the Olympics, Ukrainian athletes won three medals. Yaroslava Mahuchikh won gold in the high jump and Iryna Herashchenko won a bronze medal in the same discipline. Mykhailo Kokhan won bronze in the hammer throw.

On day 10, gymnast Illia Kovtun won silver in the parallel bars, and on day 12, Oleksandr Khyzhniak won gold in boxing.

On day 13, Greco-Roman wrestlers added two more medals to Ukraine’s medal count: Parviz Nasibov won silver and Zhan Beleniuk won bronze.

Ukrainian canoeists Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok finished second in the 500 metre canoe doubles, and wrestler Iryna Koliadenko added another silver medal to the Ukrainian team’s count.

A total of 329 sets of medals were awarded in 32 sports at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

