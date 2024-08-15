Ukraine brings back two families with children from Russian-occupied areas in Kherson Oblast

Two families with children have been brought back from the Russian-occupied areas on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Prokudin said that three young boys have been brought back to Ukraine. The youngest is 10 and the oldest is 17.

Advertisement:

"The kids and their parents are finally safe. All the relevant services are now helping the families settle in the new place," Prokudin said.

He added that volunteers from the Save Ukraine NGO helped bring the families back from Russian occupation.

Prokudin also said that 167 children have been evacuated to Ukrainian-controlled territory from the occupied parts of Kherson Oblast since the beginning of 2024.

Advertisement:

Background:

Families with six children were recently brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territories from Russian-occupied areas in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Ukrainian children living under occupation are made to celebrate Russian holidays, while adults are forced to obtain Russian documents.

Support UP or become our patron!