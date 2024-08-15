All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine brings back two families with children from Russian-occupied areas in Kherson Oblast

Anna KovalenkoThursday, 15 August 2024, 20:46
Ukraine brings back two families with children from Russian-occupied areas in Kherson Oblast
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Two families with children have been brought back from the Russian-occupied areas on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Prokudin said that three young boys have been brought back to Ukraine. The youngest is 10 and the oldest is 17.

Advertisement:

"The kids and their parents are finally safe. All the relevant services are now helping the families settle in the new place," Prokudin said.

He added that volunteers from the Save Ukraine NGO helped bring the families back from Russian occupation.

Prokudin also said that 167 children have been evacuated to Ukrainian-controlled territory from the occupied parts of Kherson Oblast since the beginning of 2024.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Families with six children were recently brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territories from Russian-occupied areas in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
  • Ukrainian children living under occupation are made to celebrate Russian holidays, while adults are forced to obtain Russian documents.

Support UP or become our patron!

occupationchildren
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
occupation
US says Russia has moved thousands of troops from occupied territories to Kursk Oblast
Russians suspend traffic on Crimean Bridge, local channels report explosions near Kerch – video
Russians say their air defence units responded over occupied Sevastopol, Crimea
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: