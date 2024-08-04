Ukraine's Defence Ministry says Russia disseminates fake apps to gather Ukrainians' personal data
Russia is disseminating fake apps that mimic Reserve+, an official app of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry for conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists, in order to gather personal information about Ukrainian citizens.
Source: Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine for Digitalisation, on Facebook
Quote from Chernohorenko: "[Russia] is disseminating apps designed to appear like Reserve+. The apps are disseminated in Ukraine to gather people’s personal data. We are aware of this and are working to ensure your security.
Please be careful and check the websites you visit. There is only one official Reserve+ website: reserveplus.mod.gov.ua.
Do not follow links that mimic the name reserveplus.mod.gov.ua and end in .top, .website, .org, and so on.
When you download the Reserve+ app, make sure the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (MINISTERSTVO OBORONY UKRAINY) is listed as the developer
