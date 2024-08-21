All Sections
Russia postpones local elections indefinitely in seven Kursk Oblast districts

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 21 August 2024, 13:51
Russia postpones local elections indefinitely in seven Kursk Oblast districts
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia’s Central Election Commission has decided to postpone local elections in seven districts of Kursk Oblast indefinitely due to a lack of security guarantees.

Source: the Central Election Commission of Russia on Telegram; the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe

Details: Reportedly, elections will not take place in the border districts of Belovsky, Bolshesoldatsky, Glushkovsky, Korenovskiy, Sudzhansky and Khomutovsky, or in the city of Lgov.

It is not clear how long the municipal elections have been postponed for. 

The Russians say the process of preparing for and conducting the elections "will resume once full security guarantees for voters are in place".

At the same time, the head of the regional election commission, Tatyana Malakhova, stated that the gubernatorial elections scheduled for September will proceed as planned. Early voting is set to take place from 28 August to 5 September, with the main voting occurring on 6, 7 and 8 September.

Previously: The Ukrainian army entered Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 6 August. Since then, fighting has continued in the area. Ukrainian authorities say that Ukraine’s defence forces control nearly a hundred settlements, including the district centre of Sudzha.

Background: On 20 August, an early gubernatorial election was announced in Kursk Oblast – it will start on 29 August instead of being held on 6-9 September.

