US Department of State highlights importance of Indian PM's visit to Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 22 August 2024, 08:45
US Department of State highlights importance of Indian PM's visit to Ukraine
Richard Verma. Stock photo: Getty Images

The US Department of State has called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine very important, especially at a time when Russia is trying to destabilise the world order.

Source: US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma, quoted by Voice of America

Details: Verma noted that it is crucial to protect and preserve the existing international order.

He added that he understood India's long-standing relationship with Russia and India's obligations, but stressed that he was grateful for Modi's position, which the latter expressed by saying that this is not a time for war, but a time for peace.

Analysing India's relationship with the US, Verma added that the two countries should stand together in good times and bad. He said that right now, humanity is facing a difficult time, as authoritarianism is rising in some parts of the world.

Commenting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Verma highlighted the considerable violence in the war and mentioned the killing of children.

"What we have seen is a real coming together of the global community to stand against that kind of attack and unlawful invasion, and, frankly, the targeting of civilians, the killing of children in hospitals", Verma said.

Background:

  • The Office of the President of Ukraine officially confirmed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Ukraine on the eve of Independence Day.
  • Before Modi visits Ukraine, he will visit Poland on 22 August to meet with senior officials there. 

Indian PM says he will share prospects for ending Russo-Ukrainian war during his visit to Kyiv
India agrees to transfer messages between Zelenskyy and Putin – Bloomberg
Indian PM to visit Ukraine on 23 August – Ukrainian President's Office
