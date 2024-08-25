Telegram abides by EU law – Durov's social media platform comments on his arrest in France

The Russian messaging app Telegram has commented on the arrest of its founder and CEO, Pavel Durov, in France, noting that the social media platform abides by EU law and Durov "has nothing to hide".

Quote: "Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act — its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving.

Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe.

It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform."

Details: Telegram stressed that "almost a billion users globally use Telegram as means of communication and as a source of vital information".

It added that it is awaiting a prompt resolution of the situation.

Background:

Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov was detained on the evening of 24 August at Le Bourget airport on the outskirts of Paris. Investigators have accused Durov of complicity in drug trafficking, paedophilia offences and fraud due to Telegram’s refusal to cooperate with the French authorities.

The Russian embassy in France has requested consular access to Durov and accused the French authorities of "refusing to cooperate".

The price of Toncoin, a cryptocurrency used on Telegram and co-founded by Pavel Durov, plummeted following the news of Durov’s arrest.

