Zelenskyy has phone conversation with Israeli PM

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 28 August 2024, 21:12
Photo: Israeli Embassy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, have discussed the situation in the Middle East and agreed to keep in touch.

Source: Serhii Nykyforov, spokesperson for Zelenskyy, on Facebook

Quote: "Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel. The parties discussed the situation in the Middle East."

Details: Nykyforov said Netanyahu had expressed his support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. In turn, Zelenskyy thanked Israel for participating in the inaugural Peace Summit and signing the final communiqué.

It was stated that "the parties agreed to keep in touch".

