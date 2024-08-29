Ukrenergo accumulated giant stock of energy equipment

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's electricity transmission system operator, has huge energy equipment reserves: more transformers arrive in Ukraine each month than can be potentially lost due to Russian attacks.

Source: Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, in an interview with the BBC, recorded before the large-scale attack of the Russian Federation on 26 August

Quote: "We have accumulated a huge stock of equipment with the help of Western donors. And today, much more transformers come to us every month than we can theoretically lose in attacks," he said.

According to Kudrytskyi, Ukrenergo has installed engineering protection at its facilities.

"These are the only critical infrastructure facilities where there is such protection that can withstand a direct hit, for example, by a Shahed drone," Kudrytskyi added.

Background: Ukrenergo regards the scenario of a catastrophe caused by a lack of electricity in winter as pessimistic, but winter will not be easy.

