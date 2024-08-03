All Sections
Russian attacks kill civilians in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on 2 August

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 August 2024, 08:45
Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian attacks on 2 August have taken the lives of civilians in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: One person was killed and two others were injured due to Russian aggression in Kherson Oblast. 

Russian forces hit a critical infrastructure facility, office buildings and shops, as well as residential areas in the oblast, including nine private houses.

Outbuildings and cars were also damaged.

The settlements of Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Novodmytrivka, Mykilske, Poniativka, Beryslav, Havrylivka, Zolota Balka, Tiahynka and Lvove, as well as the city of Kherson, came under Russian fire and airstrikes during the past day.

Russians killed three residents, namely two in Katerynivka and one in Novohrodivka, in Donetsk Oblast, on 2 August. 

Eight others were injured in the oblast, including four in Myrnohrad.

