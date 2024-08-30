Russia's largest chip project goes bankrupt
Friday, 30 August 2024, 14:50
Crocus Nanoelectronics, the largest chip manufacturing project of Rosnano, Russia’s company to develop nanotechnologies, has filed for bankruptcy.
Source: The Moscow Times
Details: Crocus Nanoelectronics LLC is Rosnano's largest chip manufacturing project. It was founded in 2011 together with the French startup Crocus Technology.
The company was supposed to create magnetoresistive memory – random access memory devices based on spin gates (MRAM).
The total investment in the project exceeded EUR 200 million, including co-financing from Rosnano in the amount of EUR 100 million.
Background:
