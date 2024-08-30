All Sections
Russia's largest chip project goes bankrupt

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 30 August 2024, 14:50
Russia's largest chip project goes bankrupt
Stock photo: Getty Images

Crocus Nanoelectronics, the largest chip manufacturing project of Rosnano, Russia’s company to develop nanotechnologies, has filed for bankruptcy.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: Crocus Nanoelectronics LLC is Rosnano's largest chip manufacturing project. It was founded in 2011 together with the French startup Crocus Technology.

The company was supposed to create magnetoresistive memory – random access memory devices based on spin gates (MRAM).

The total investment in the project exceeded EUR 200 million, including co-financing from Rosnano in the amount of EUR 100 million.

Background:

  • Some Italian industrialists buy steel slabs from Russia, effectively financing Moscow's military aggression.
  • Another major sector of the Russian economy, metallurgy, has faced a drop in exports.
  • In the first 4 months of 2024, profits in the coal mining sector plummeted by 93% to just RUB 14.3 billion (roughly US$161.2 million).

