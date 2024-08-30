All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Italy bans Ukraine from striking targets on Russian territory

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 30 August 2024, 12:23
Italy bans Ukraine from striking targets on Russian territory
Antonio Tajani. Photo: Getty Images

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on 29 August that Ukraine is not allowed to use Italian weapons for strikes on Russian territory, emphasising that Italy is not at war with Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera

Details: Tajani emphasised that Italy maintains its stance on the weapons provided to Ukraine and that Rome "is not at war with Moscow".

Advertisement:

Quote: "We have mostly sent defensive weapons, and now we are planning to send a new Samp-T battery, which is defensive and cannot be used on Russian territory. We reiterate that we are not at war with Russia, NATO is not at war with Russia, and therefore Italy's position remains unchanged – to use our weapons on Ukrainian territory."

Background:

  • On 29 August, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that Kyiv was hoping to gain agreement from its partners to use long-range missiles against targets in Russia and to receive such capabilities in a timely manner.
  • Permission to strike targets in Russia would create strategic uncertainty for the enemy, while the arrival of F-16 aircraft in Ukraine, especially with authorisation to shoot down aerial targets over Russia, would significantly enhance air defence capabilities. 
  • Such permissions open new opportunities for Ukraine’s defence forces, including, as some military analysts claim, limiting enemy aviation activity if targets are hit to a depth of at least 80 km.
  • Media reports have also indicated that the UK supports the idea of using Storm Shadow missiles against targets in Russia but is not publicly calling for it due to concerns about a deterioration in relations with the US.
  • Recently, it unofficially emerged that Ukraine plans to provide the White House with a list of targets in Russia for ATACMS missiles in an attempt to persuade Biden.
  • For his part, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov stated that Kyiv is continuing to consult with partners on the possibility of creating an air defence "shield" over Ukraine’s western regions.

Support UP or become our patron!

ItalyweaponsUkraineRussia
Advertisement:

Death toll following Russian strike on Poltava rises to 47, 206 civilians injured

Protesters unfurl Ukrainian flag during Putin's visit to Mongolia – photo

Zelenskyy may dismiss deputy head of President's Office

Ukrainian MP to appear in court

Leader of Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance outraged by accusations of receiving money for anti-Ukrainian stance

Russia launched 35 Shahed drones: 27 downed, 6 Missing and 2 directed toward occupied parts of Donetsk and Russia

All News
Italy
Italian court rules orphans taken from Berdiansk may not return to Ukraine
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry urges Rome Opera to cancel pro-Putin Netrebko's performance – video
Italian PM believes China not interested in supporting Russian industry
RECENT NEWS
17:28
Resentments of the "South" hit Ukraine: how non-Western countries oppose the confiscation of Russian assets
16:55
Romanian Parliament approves transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine – Reuters
16:55
Death toll following Russian strike on Poltava rises to 47, 206 civilians injured
16:53
Institute of National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine employee killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv on 30 August
15:42
Three days of mourning announced in Poltava Oblast
15:32
Ukraine's Air Force reminds Ukrainians of viciousness of Russian ballistics after missile attack on Poltava
14:49
Mongolia's failure to arrest Putin will set a dangerous precedent – European Parliament members
14:29
Ukrainian parliament supports integration of Unmanned Systems Forces into Armed Forces of Ukraine
14:24
41 people killed in Russian attack on Poltava – Zelenskyy
14:17
US nears decision to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles for F-16s – Reuters
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: