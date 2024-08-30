Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine will fulfil its obligations to transit Russian oil to Europe in full until the contracts expire.

Source: Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by My–Ukraina (We Are Ukraine)

Quote: "At the same time, Ukraine has fulfilled and will continue to fulfil its contractual obligations in full until the stipulated expiry date of such contracts. This concerns our bilateral relations with European countries," Podoliak said.

At the same time, he added that Ukraine supports the European Commission in its efforts to diversify oil supplies for some countries in the region in order to reduce or completely eliminate the presence of Russian oil.

Therefore, Ukraine will continue to transit oil to Europe until the end of 2029.

Earlier, Podoliak said that in addition to gas, Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline would stop in January 2025.

