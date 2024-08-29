Ukrainian forces hit two oil depots and ammunition storage point in Russia on 27-28 August – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian forces launched attacks on three targets in Russia on the night of 27-28 August. The strikes hit two oil depots in Rostov and Kirov oblasts and a field artillery ammunition storage point belonging to Russia's Armed Forces in Voronezh Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff on Facebook

Quote: "The Atlas oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast was struck on the night of 27-28 August. The strike caused a fire on the premises of the facility's vertical tanks. Fire trains are known to have been involved in firefighting operations."

Advertisement:

Details: The task was reportedly carried out by officers from Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) and Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) in cooperation with other units of the defence forces.

"In addition, strikes were carried out on the Zenit oil depot in Kirov Oblast and a field artillery ammunition storage point belonging to the Zapad [West] Grouping of Russian Forces in Voronezh Oblast," the General Staff said.

Information about the consequences of the attack is currently being gathered.

Advertisement:

Why it matters: The Zenit oil depot in Russia's Kirov Oblast is located 1,500 km (roughly 932 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Background:

Earlier, Russian Telegram channels and the Russian authorities reported that on the night of 27-28 August, fires broke out at two oil depots in Russia's Rostov Oblast following loud explosions. Early reports indicated that the Atlas plant belonging to Russia's Federal Agency for State Reserves had caught fire. Three weeks earlier (on 3 August), a fuel and lubricant depot on the territory of the Atlas plant in Rostov Oblast was attacked by drones operated by DIU.

A fire broke out near explosion-hazardous facilities in the Rossosh district of Russia’s Voronezh Oblast on the night of 27-28 August, following a drone attack. The local authorities decided to evacuate residents from two settlements.

Ukrainska Pravda sources in DIU reported that the oil depot in Rostov Oblast had been hit as a result of a joint operation by DIU and the SOF using Ukrainian-made attack UAVs.

Support UP or become our patron!