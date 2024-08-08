Head of Ukrainian President's Office believes Trump will support Ukraine if he wins election

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, is convinced that Donald Trump will ensure further support for Ukraine if he wins the US election.

Source: Yermak in an interview with European Pravda

Details: Yermak noted that a recent phone call between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had reaffirmed "good relations" and Trump's respect for Ukraine and its president, with Trump "listening attentively" to explanations about the situation in Ukraine.

Yermak confirmed that Trump had indeed told Zelenskyy not to listen to rumours about his supposed willingness to make concessions to Putin against Ukraine's interests in order to end the war quickly.

"Yes, he did say that. [Trump stressed] that we should pay no attention to the fake news circulating about this, that he clearly understands what kind of war this is, and that the US has supported and will continue to support Ukraine. And this is very important," the head of the President's Office said.

Asked about Trump’s vice presidential candidate, JD Vance, using talking points favourable to Russia, Yermak responded that "we need to work and change this stance".

"And what I've seen in the media in recent days shows that even JD Vance's rhetoric is changing," he added.

Yermak added that in general, he does not believe the United States could have a president who failed to understand the threat posed by Russia and opposed supporting Ukraine.

"There have been historic changes between the US and Ukraine. We have become partners; indeed, we have a robust allied relationship. And I don't believe that any subsequent president of the United States will be different," Yermak said.

Asked about the likelihood of Trump visiting Ukraine during the election campaign, Yermak said that Trump "has received an invitation" but he is unsure whether he will accept it, noting that arranging such a visit would be challenging.

However, Yermak believes it is more likely that the winning candidate – whether Trump or someone else – will come to Ukraine before the inauguration.

He also confirmed that Kyiv is in communication with both parties and both candidates’ headquarters, as bipartisan support is of utmost importance to Ukraine.

