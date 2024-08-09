Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

Ukrainian wrestler Iryna Koliadenko has defeated Kyrgyzstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova in the women's 62-kg freestyle wrestling semi-finals of the 2024 Olympic Games.

The fight ended with a score of 9-2. Koliadenko was active throughout the match and confidently made the most of her advantage.

It’s worth noting that Koliadenko lost to Tynybekova in the semi-final at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Advertisement:

The final featuring Koliadenko will take place on Saturday, 10 August. Her opponent will be determined later.

Support UP or become our patron!