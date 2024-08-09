2024 Olympic medal standings: Ukraine rises to 15th place

Ukraine has risen to 15th in the Olympic medal standings, having secured a total of eight medals after a series of impressive performances.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The overall medal tally for the 2024 Olympic Games after the thirteenth day of competition (8 August) is as follows: the United States remains in the lead at the Olympics with 30 gold, 38 silver and 19 bronze medals; China is in second place with 28 gold, 25 silver and 19 bronze medals; and Australia holds third place with 18 gold, 14 silver and 13 bronze medals.

The Ukrainian team, represented by 140 athletes in 23 sports at the 2024 Summer Olympics, has secured eight medals: fencer Olha Kharlan won a bronze medal in the individual sabre fencing, and Serhii Kulish earned silver in the 50m three-position rifle shooting.

The first gold for Ukraine was brought in by the women's sabre fencing team, consisting of Olha Kharlan, Olena Kravatska, Alina Komashchuk and Yuliia Bakastova, who defeated South Korea in the final with a score of 45:42.

Ukrainian athletes won three medals on the ninth day of the Olympic Games. Yaroslava Mahuchikh got the gold in the high jump, while Iryna Herashchenko secured bronze in the same event. Mykhailo Kokhan also took bronze, but in the hammer throw event.

Gymnast Illia Kovtun won silver in the parallel bars competition on the tenth day and Oleksandr Khyzhniak became an Olympic champion in boxing on the twelfth day.

Finally, the Ukrainian medal tally was further enriched by two medals from Greco-Roman wrestlers on the thirteenth day: Parviz Nasibov won silver and Zhan Beleniuk earned bronze.

Ukraine has now risen to 15th place in the overall medal standings.

Medal table. Photo: Olympics website

In total, 329 sets of medals are being contested across 32 sports.

The story is being updated.

