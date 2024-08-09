All Sections
Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 9 August 2024, 11:56
Ukrainian sprint canoeists reach women's 500m double final
Stock photo: Ukraine's Ministry of Youth and Sport

Ukrainian canoeists Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok have reached the finals of the women’s canoe double 500 metres at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: The Ukrainians finished third, behind the Canadians and Hungarians. The Ukrainian pair’s time was 1:55.62 minutes. The final will take place today, at 13:40 Kyiv time.

Luzan and Rybachok won the silver medal at the 2020 Olympics (held in 2021) in this event. Moreover, Luzan won bronze in the 200-metre canoe single at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Both Ukrainians have qualified for the semi-finals in the women's sprint canoe single competition at the 2024 Olympic Games. They both finished first in their respective quarter-final races: Rybachok covered 200 metres in 47.11 seconds, while Luzan finished in 47.42.

Ukraine’s Oleh Kukharyk and Ihor Trunov recently failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the men's slalom double kayak. Viktoriia Us did not get through to the women’s kayak cross semi-finals, despite being second throughout the race. Her performance in the canoe slalom single was not enough to win her an Olympic medal, and before that, she failed to qualify for the kayak finals.

