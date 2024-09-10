Russia and China launch large-scale naval exercises in two oceans and three seas

The Russian Ministry of Defence has announced the start of the Great Ocean-2024 strategic command and staff exercise during which naval forces will train to strike strategic targets of a simulated enemy. China will join the exercise.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence on Telegram; Associated Press

Quote: "The manoeuvres, which will take place in the waters of the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic Seas, will involve more than 400 warships, submarines and auxiliary fleet support vessels; more than 120 aircraft and helicopters from the naval aviation of the Navy and Air Force; about 7,000 pieces of weapons, military and special equipment; as well as more than 90,000 personnel."

ВМФ России начал плановое стратегическое учение "Океан-2024" в Тихом и Северном Ледовитом океанах, Средиземном, Каспийском и Балтийском морях pic.twitter.com/FQiPAu6cKq — РИА Новости (@rianru) September 10, 2024

Details: During the first stage of the Ocean-2024 exercise, the Russians will practise deploying groups of forces to designated training areas. At the second stage, they will rehearse "combat operations" to destroy strategically important targets and forces of a simulated enemy.

Operational groups of military command and control bodies and military contingents from foreign partner states of the Russian Federation have been invited to participate in the Russian Navy's exercises.

China's Ministry of Defence has announced without giving details that the country's military will participate in the exercise. The ministry reports that the two fleets will sail together for the fifth time in the Pacific Ocean and participate in the Russian exercise Great Ocean-24.

The Chinese military said it is also planning to hold Northern United-2024 exercises with the participation of the Russian Federation, which will take place in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk in September.

