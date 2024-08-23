All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Navy confirms destruction of Russia's Conro Trader ferry

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 23 August 2024, 10:26
Ukrainian Navy confirms destruction of Russia's Conro Trader ferry
The Conroe Trader railway ferry caught fire in the Kavkaz port on 22 August. Screenshot

The Ukrainian Navy has confirmed the destruction of the Russian Conro Trader railway ferry on 22 August in the port of Kavkaz in Krasnodar Krai, Russia's southwest.

Source: Captain Dmytro Pletenchuk, Spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy on Radio Svoboda

Quote from Dmytro Pletenchuk: "We can confirm the information that this target was destroyed by the [Ukrainian] Navy. This ferry is one of the most important chains of Russian military logistics for supplying the occupation forces, primarily with fuel and lubricants, but it also transported weapons, of course. Therefore, this is a legitimate target. And, accordingly, this should reduce the potential of our enemy's capabilities in those locations where they are actively engaged in hostilities."

Advertisement:

Details: Pletenchuk adds that the attack has partially blocked the port of Kavkaz's work until the damaged ferry is removed from its berth. Pletenchuk reports that the other two railway ferries in the port are not working: one is under repair, and the other, the previously hit Slavyanin ferry, is waiting for repairs in the Sea of Azov.

Quote from Dmytro Pletenchuk:  "The ferry sank. The work of this part of the port is blocked. They still have one more platform to load wagons onto the ferry. But there are no ferries. This is the problem. No wonder the locals in the occupied Ukrainian Crimea immediately reacted with mass visits to petrol stations."

Details: The spokesman added that the attack on Conro Trader was carried out in cooperation with other branches of Ukraine's defence forces.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On Thursday, 22 August, a fire broke out on a railway ferry loaded with fuel in the port of Kavkaz in Krasnodar Krai, Russia's southwest. Russian media outlets and Telegram channels say the fire was caused by a Ukrainian missile strike.
  • Later, the operational headquarters of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai stated that a ferry carrying 30 fuel tanks had sunk in the port of Kavkaz after being attacked by Ukraine's Armed Forces.
  • Sources of Ukrainska Pravda in the defence forces command reported that the Conro Trader was hit by a Ukrainian missile, probably a Neptune.

Support UP or become our patron!

fireRussianaval fleetwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
fire
Fire breaks out in Cherkasy Oblast after Russian missile falls, causing destruction
Ferry loaded with fuel in Russian Kavkaz port struck by Ukrainian missile
Burning ferry with fuel in Kavkaz port sinks – Russian media
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: