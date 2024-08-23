Ukrainian Navy confirms destruction of Russia's Conro Trader ferry

The Ukrainian Navy has confirmed the destruction of the Russian Conro Trader railway ferry on 22 August in the port of Kavkaz in Krasnodar Krai, Russia's southwest.

Source: Captain Dmytro Pletenchuk, Spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy on Radio Svoboda

Quote from Dmytro Pletenchuk: "We can confirm the information that this target was destroyed by the [Ukrainian] Navy. This ferry is one of the most important chains of Russian military logistics for supplying the occupation forces, primarily with fuel and lubricants, but it also transported weapons, of course. Therefore, this is a legitimate target. And, accordingly, this should reduce the potential of our enemy's capabilities in those locations where they are actively engaged in hostilities."

Details: Pletenchuk adds that the attack has partially blocked the port of Kavkaz's work until the damaged ferry is removed from its berth. Pletenchuk reports that the other two railway ferries in the port are not working: one is under repair, and the other, the previously hit Slavyanin ferry, is waiting for repairs in the Sea of Azov.

Quote from Dmytro Pletenchuk: "The ferry sank. The work of this part of the port is blocked. They still have one more platform to load wagons onto the ferry. But there are no ferries. This is the problem. No wonder the locals in the occupied Ukrainian Crimea immediately reacted with mass visits to petrol stations."

Details: The spokesman added that the attack on Conro Trader was carried out in cooperation with other branches of Ukraine's defence forces.

Background:

On Thursday, 22 August, a fire broke out on a railway ferry loaded with fuel in the port of Kavkaz in Krasnodar Krai, Russia's southwest. Russian media outlets and Telegram channels say the fire was caused by a Ukrainian missile strike.

Later, the operational headquarters of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai stated that a ferry carrying 30 fuel tanks had sunk in the port of Kavkaz after being attacked by Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Sources of Ukrainska Pravda in the defence forces command reported that the Conro Trader was hit by a Ukrainian missile, probably a Neptune.

