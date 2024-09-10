All Sections
Donetsk Oblast villager killed in Russian shelling, his wife injured

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 10 September 2024, 17:00
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces shelled the village of Hnativka in Donetsk Oblast, killing a man; his wife sustained injuries. Nearly 28,000 households in Pokrovsk and Rodynske were left without gas following the Russian attacks.

Source: Pokrovsk City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The owner of one of the private houses was killed during an enemy attack on the village of Hnativka at 11:30 [on 10 September]."

Details: The man’s wife sustained injuries in the attack.

Russian forces also damaged a gas distribution facility in Pokrovsk, cutting off gas supply to nearly 28,000 households, including 23,000 in Pokrovsk and 5,000 in Rodynske.

The local authorities are urging the residents of Pokrovsk and the nearby areas to evacuate.

"Russian terror continues. The enemy is trying to make the living conditions of the Pokrovsk locality residents unbearable at any cost," the Pokrovsk City Military Administration said.

Donetsk Oblastattackcasualties
