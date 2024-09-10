Ukraine's U-21 football team defeats Northern Ireland and qualifies for Euro 2025

Ukraine's U-21 football team has confidently defeated Northern Ireland in the eighth round of the Euro 2025 qualifier tournament.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The match ended with a 2-1 scoreline. The first half started with a quick goal from Dynamo Kyiv winger Nazar Voloshyn, who put his team ahead in the tenth minute.

Later in the first half, Dynamo's Maksym Braharu doubled Ukraine's lead in the thirtieth minute.

In the second half, Ukraine was reduced to 10 men when Arsenii Batahov received a red card. Northern Ireland was awarded a penalty, which they successfully scored.

This victory guarantees Ukraine a spot in Euro 2025, as even if they finish second in their group, they will be among the top three second-placed teams. Ukraine currently holds the maximum 24 points, while their closest competitor, England, has 19.

Goals:

0-1 – Voloshyn (10)

0-2 – Braharu (30)

1-2 – Allen (80, penalty)

Ukraine’s next match is scheduled for 11 October against England, followed by their final qualifying match against Serbia on 15 October.

A total of 16 teams will compete in the final stage of Euro 2025, namely Slovakia, along with 15 teams that qualify through the group stage, including nine group winners, three best second-placed teams and three playoff winners.

