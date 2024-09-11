Russians strike Kostiantynopil in Donetsk Oblast, killing 2 people and injuring 2 more

On Wednesday 11 September, Russian forces struck the centre of Kostiantynopil in Donetsk Oblast, killing two people and injuring two more. An investigation has been initiated.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Details: The Russian army targeted the settlement of Kostiantynopil in Volnovakha district around 12:50 on 11 September. They attacked the village centre, allegedly deploying a Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system.

The affected areas included the local council, residential buildings and shops. The Russian attack killed two men aged 49 and 67. Two more people were injured: a local resident, 45, and a woman, 90.

At least six residences, a retail facility, a restaurant, village council buildings, vehicles and power lines were damaged.

