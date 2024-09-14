All Sections
17-year-old Ukrainian wins stage of World Youth Speedway Championship

Oleksandr BulavaSaturday, 14 September 2024, 19:04
17-year-old Ukrainian wins stage of World Youth Speedway Championship
Nazar Parnitskyi. Photo: Federation Motorcycling of Ukraine on Facebook

Nazar Parnitskyi, a 17-year-old Ukrainian, has won the World Youth Speedway Championship in Riga, Latvia.

The Ukrainian won and set a historic achievement, as no Ukrainian representative had ever earned victory at this level before.

The last stage of the World Cup will take place on 27 September in Poland. The Ukrainian is currently second in the championship rankings, 8 points behind the leader.

In 2022 and early 2023, Nazar played for the Unia team from the Polish city of Leszno, and in January 2023, he signed an agreement with the Marchenko Speedway Racing.

