Ukraine resumes production of cartridges for small arms

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSunday, 15 September 2024, 14:10
Ukraine resumes production of cartridges for small arms
Cartridges for small arms. Stock photo: Prozbroyu Telegram channel

The Ukrainian military industry now produces 5.45 × 39 and 5.56 × 45 mm rounds for the army.

Source: Pro zbroiu (On Weapons) Telegram channel, as reported by Militarnyi

Details: The blog's creators shared a photo from a dump containing 5.45 × 39 mm Ukrainian manufacturing rounds. According to the box, they were created in June of this year.

According to the labelling, the cartridges include a bullet with an all-metal shell weighing 4 grammes. Its tail has a rounded conical shape, which should increase the ballistic and accuracy of shots.

According to the Telegram channel, the ballistics of Ukrainian cartridges when fired from a distance of 400 metres are similar to those of Soviet army cartridges 7N6 (5.45 PS).

Militarnyi highlighted that once the Russians took the Luhansk Cartridge Plant in 2014, Ukroboronprom lost its capacity to produce small weapons ammunition. The resumption of manufacturing is an important milestone for Ukraine's defence sector.

It is unclear how much localised cartridge production is. Most likely, the country manufactures cartridges and assembles ammunition from finished components. However, the Ukrainian defence sector is unlikely to master complicated procedures such as the production of gunpowder, capsules, and bullets with intricate designs.

Background:  Rustem Umierov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, stated that the Ukrainian defence sector has the potential to considerably enhance production, but this requires foreign investment.

weaponsmilitary industrial complex
