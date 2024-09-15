All Sections
Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 15 September 2024, 17:07
Ukraine offers its help to Czechia suffering from floods
The flooded city of Opava. Photo: idnes

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said that Ukraine has offered to help the country to cope with the consequences of the devastating floods. 

Source: Ján Lipavský on X (Twitter), European Pravda reports

Details: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told Lipavsky that Ukraine's president had approved assistance to Czechia. Lipavský will present Kyiv's proposal at an emergency government meeting.

He said that Ukraine has offered personnel and material assistance to its emergency services. The disastrous floods and winds in Czechia have left hundreds of thousands of people without power and high water has begun to destroy homes.

Ukrzaliznytsia, a Ukrainian railway company, reported that due to the floods in Poland and Czechia, railway operators in both countries temporarily cancelled a number of train routes.

