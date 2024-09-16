All Sections
Firefighting near Lyman continues: fire burns through over 200 hectares – photo, video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 16 September 2024, 11:21
Firefighting near Lyman continues: fire burns through over 200 hectares – photo, video
A rescue worker. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A large-scale fire, which has spread over 200 hectares, is being extinguished in the Lyman Forest in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Last night [15 September – ed.], Russian troops bombarded the town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, which caused a forest fire. Due to strong gusty winds, the fire spread hundreds of metres into the forest.

Firefighters from Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia fire stations and forestry workers are working at the scene.

Bomb disposal experts are inspecting the routes of vehicles and personnel to the fire hotspots. We are constantly monitoring the situation with the help of UAVs, and have organised emergency personnel to be on duty near the settlements to prevent the fire from spreading."

The forest caught fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: It was reported that the fire had already burned through about 240 hectares of forest as of the morning of 16 September. Firefighting operations are ongoing.

