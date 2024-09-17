Meta bans Russia Today and several other Russian state media

Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, has announced that it is banning Russia Today (RT) and several other Russian state media outlets from its platforms.

Source: Reuters

Details: Meta stated on Monday that it is banning RT, Russia Today and other Russian state media, stating that these outlets have employed deceptive tactics to conduct covert influence operations online.

Advertisement:

The ban represents a significant escalation in the actions taken by the world's largest social media company against Russian state media, following years of more limited measures such as blocking ads from these outlets and reducing the reach of their posts.

The ban will be implemented in the coming days and will affect Meta's platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads.

Meta’s move comes after recent US allegations of money laundering against two RT employees, who are accused of using an US company to produce online content intended to influence the 2024 elections.

Advertisement:

Background: Meta Platforms recently received its first EU antitrust fine related to the integration of its Marketplace ad service with Facebook.

Support UP or become our patron!