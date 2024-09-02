All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU reminds Mongolia of its obligation to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Oleh PavliukMonday, 2 September 2024, 18:43
EU reminds Mongolia of its obligation to arrest Putin under ICC warrant
Vladimir Putin. Photo: The Kremlin’s website

The European Union has informed Mongolia of its position regarding the upcoming visit by Russian ruler and war criminal Vladimir Putin to the country and its obligation to arrest him in accordance with a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Source: Nabila Massrali, spokesperson for the European Commission, at a briefing on 2 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Massrali noted that Mongolia has the right to develop its international ties "according to its own interests".

Advertisement:

"However, there is an arrest warrant against Putin, issued by the ICC for unlawful deportations and transfer of thousands of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia. Mongolia has been a state party to the Rome Statute of the ICC since 2002 with the legal obligations that it entails," she stressed.

Massrali added that the EU had raised its concerns and set out its position with regard to Putin’s visit to the Mongolian government via its delegation in Mongolia.

She declined to answer a question about what measures the EU could take if Mongolia does not arrest Putin.

Advertisement:

Putin’s visit to Mongolia on 3 September will be his first visit to an ICC member-state since the court issued an arrest warrant against him in March 2023.

According to media reports, the Mongolian authorities have assured Putin that he will not be arrested.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Mongolia to fulfil its obligations under the Rome Statute of the ICC and arrest Putin.

Support UP or become our patron!

MongoliaPutin
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Mongolia
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit
Kremlin is not afraid of Putin's arrest during his visit to Mongolia
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: