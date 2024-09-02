Ukrainian athlete Tsvietov wins third gold in his Paralympic career

Ukrainian athlete Ihor Tsvietov firmly claimed the gold medal in the 100-metre race among representatives of the T35 class at the Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris, shaving four hundredths of a second off the world record.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: This is the 30-year-old athlete's third Paralympic gold medal, following his victory in the 100-metre and 200-metre races in Rio in 2016.

Tsvietov won the fifth award of his career from the world's most renowned Paralympic tournament. In Tokіo-2020, he reached the second step of the podium twice.

It is noteworthy that Tsvietov's major opponents were Russian athletes competing at neutrals, Artem Kalashyan and Dmitry Safronov. The Ukrainian left them with silver and bronze.

Another Ukrainian athlete, 19-year-old Ivan Tetiukhin, finished sixth in his Paralympic debut.

Ihor Tsivetov, who won silver in the last Paralympics in 2021, is best known for refusing a joint photo with the Russians on a pedestal. Unfortunately, this time he was once again joined on the podium by "neutral" para-athletes.

This is Ukraine's 33rd medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. As of now, Ukraine’s medal set contains 5 gold, 12 silver, and 16 bronze medals.

