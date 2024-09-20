All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians hit educational centre building in Dnipro, 19-year-old man injured

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 20 September 2024, 21:23
Russians hit educational centre building in Dnipro, 19-year-old man injured
An explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

A Russian strike partially destroyed the building of an educational centre in the city of Dnipro on 20 September. A 19-year-old man has been injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukrainian Air Force

Quote from Serhii Lysak: "The enemy has attacked Dnipro. Preliminary, there is one casualty. He is in moderate condition."

Advertisement:

Details: Lysak also said that an educational centre building was partially destroyed. The area is currently being inspected.

Earlier, Ukraine’s air defence warned of a high-speed target moving towards Dnipro.

At 21:36 Lysak reported that a 19-year-old man was injured in the Russian attack on the city. He has multiple wounds and a fracture. Currently, doctors are providing him with the necessary medical care.

Advertisement:

In addition to the educational centre building, the Russians destroyed 11 cars.

Support UP or become our patron!

Dniproattack
Advertisement:

Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"

West obtains evidence that China supplied weapons to Russia for war against Ukraine, media says – The Times

Israel Defence Forces announce assassination of Hezbollah leader

Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down two missiles and 69 Shahed drones overnight

ISW analyses statements on risks posed by potential Ukrainian strikes on Russia

Blinken says China's words about peace in Ukraine and its actions do not match – Reuters

All News
Dnipro
Red Cross to suspend work in Dnipro after attack on its staff
Number of casualties in Russian attack on Dnipro rises to 6
One person killed and several injured in missile attack on Dnipro
RECENT NEWS
20:58
Zelenskyy's spokesman says Russians will be first to know if Ukraine gets permission for long-range strikes on Russia
20:20
Zelenskyy's team says US has received Victory Plan "with great interest"
19:56
Train traffic suspended in Russia's Samara Oblast after explosions on railway bridge – photo, video
18:31
Russians hit shop in Donetsk Oblast: 2 civilians killed
18:13
6 Ukrainian oblasts suffer power outages over past 24 hours due to hostilities
18:08
3 civilians killed and others injured in Russian attack on Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast
18:03
Poland and Baltic states to ask EU for funding for fortifications on border with Russia and Belarus
17:00
Russians kill Ukrainian Supreme Court judge in drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo
16:47
Russia threatens legal action against West in UN Court over Nord Stream explosion
16:40
Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: