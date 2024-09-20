Russians hit educational centre building in Dnipro, 19-year-old man injured

A Russian strike partially destroyed the building of an educational centre in the city of Dnipro on 20 September. A 19-year-old man has been injured.

Quote from Serhii Lysak: "The enemy has attacked Dnipro. Preliminary, there is one casualty. He is in moderate condition."

Details: Lysak also said that an educational centre building was partially destroyed. The area is currently being inspected.

Earlier, Ukraine’s air defence warned of a high-speed target moving towards Dnipro.

At 21:36 Lysak reported that a 19-year-old man was injured in the Russian attack on the city. He has multiple wounds and a fracture. Currently, doctors are providing him with the necessary medical care.

In addition to the educational centre building, the Russians destroyed 11 cars.

