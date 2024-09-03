All Sections
Number of casualties in Russian attack on Dnipro rises to 6

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 3 September 2024, 07:41
Rescue workers extinguish the fire on the site of the attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak’s Telegram

One person was killed, and six others were injured as a result of Russian strikes on Dnipro late in the evening on 2 September.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "As a result of yesterday's missile attack on Dnipro, a 51-year-old man was killed. Six people were injured. One 37-year-old man stays in hospital. Others will recover at home."

Details: He added that three cars were burnt out as a result of the attack, and 12 more were damaged.

Windows in a kindergarten and seven houses were also smashed. Premises belonging to a business were damaged.

The authorities reported that the Russians also attacked Nikopol the day before.

"From evening until morning, they attacked the [Nikopol] district with artillery, Grad MLRS and kamikaze drones. The district centre and Marhanets hromada were targeted. Infrastructure facilities and an administrative building were damaged," Lukashuk said. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Lysak said that in the morning, the Russians resumed their attacks on the district centre.

Background: Russia launched a missile attack on Dnipro on the evening of 2 September. Initially, one person was reported to have been killed and three injured.

