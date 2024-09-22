All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine expects provision Mirage fighter, negotiates on Gripen and Eurofighter – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 22 September 2024, 16:32
Ukraine expects provision Mirage fighter, negotiates on Gripen and Eurofighter – Ukraine's Defence Minister
Mirage 2000 jet. Stock photo: Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Ukraine expects allies to supply French Mirage-2000 jets while also discussing the provision of Swedish Saab JAS-39 Gripen and German-British Eurofighter Typhoon.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on the air of the national 24/7 newscast, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: In particular, Umierov the allies’ commitment to supply F-16s, as well as Mirage-2000s.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Conversations about commitments or talks regarding Gripens are ongoing, as are consultations regarding Eurofighters. This is an excellent list of platforms, and we are discussing when they will begin. Soon, we will have results to announce. I hope we can report soon," the minister said.

According to Umierov, the ministry previously focused on pilot training, fighter infrastructure, and operational platforms, but now seeks for air superiority over the Russian Armed Forces.

"We worked last year to focus on pilot training, platform acquisition, and infrastructure development, and this year we will focus on how to grow it enough to get an advantage over the enemy in the air. These processes have previously been developed, but they need to be scaled up, and we are currently working on that. And we already have solutions that we are now working on with partners," Umierov said.

Advertisement:

Speaking about negotiations with international partners on aircraft supply, the minister stated: "The enemy uses up to 300 planes and 300 helicopters, so we notify our allies how many brigades or jets we need. We also explain realistically what platforms we need and what weapons they should have."

Background:

  • On 20 September, the French Armed Forces stated that the first batch of Ukrainian pilots had completed their training on Alpha Jet aircraft.
  • Earlier, it was reported that the first set of Ukrainian pilots began theoretical training on F-16 fighters in Romania and may begin practical training in the coming months.
  • According to the media, Ukrainian pilots will fly training F-16s provided to Romania by the Netherlands. This should alleviate concerns about Russia's threats to destroy NATO aircraft heading to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Rustem Umierovaid for Ukrainefighter jets
Advertisement:

Russians kill Ukrainian Supreme Court judge in drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"

West obtains evidence that China supplied weapons to Russia for war against Ukraine, media says – The Times

Israel Defence Forces announce assassination of Hezbollah leader

Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down two missiles and 69 Shahed drones overnight

ISW analyses statements on risks posed by potential Ukrainian strikes on Russia

All News
Rustem Umierov
Ukraine capable of producing over several million drones a year – defence minister
Ukraine's defence minister provides US with information on country's operations and needs
Ukrainian defence sector's potential could reach US$20 billion with investment
RECENT NEWS
20:20
Zelenskyy's team says US has received Victory Plan "with great interest"
19:56
Train traffic suspended in Russia's Samara Oblast after explosions on railway bridge – photo, video
18:31
Russians hit shop in Donetsk Oblast: 2 civilians killed
18:13
6 Ukrainian oblasts suffer power outages over past 24 hours due to hostilities
18:08
3 civilians killed and others injured in Russian attack on Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast
18:03
Poland and Baltic states to ask EU for funding for fortifications on border with Russia and Belarus
17:00
Russians kill Ukrainian Supreme Court judge in drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo
16:47
Russia threatens legal action against West in UN Court over Nord Stream explosion
16:40
Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"
16:14
Russian strike on Sumy hospital: death toll and casualties rise – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: