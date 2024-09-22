Ukrainian women's team defeats Romania at Chess Olympics, men's loses to Serbia

A member of the Ukrainian men's chess team, Vasyl Ivanchuk. Stock photo: Facebook

On Sunday, 22 September, the Ukrainian women's team defeated Romania in the final round of the 2024 Chess Olympics, which continues in Budapest.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The Ukrainian men's team lost to Serbia with a score of 0-3.

In the previous round, neither Ukrainian team emerged victorious: the Ukrainian women's team lost to American chess players, and the men's team tied with Armenia.

The 2024 Chess Olympics follows the Swiss method, meaning both Ukrainian teams compete against teams with identical points.

The competition features players from 194 different countries, setting an absolute tournament record.

