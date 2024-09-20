All Sections
Zelenskyy awards winners of the 2024 Paralympic Games – photo, video

Stanislav LysakFriday, 20 September 2024, 01:32
Zelenskyy awards winners of the 2024 Paralympic Games – photo, video
Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Facebook

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented state awards to the champions and medallists of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Quote: "138 athletes in 17 sports – each one of them expanded the geography of Ukraine’s victories at the Paralympic Games in Paris, bringing Ukraine an incredibly inspiring result of 82 medals—22 gold, 28 silver, and 32 bronze.

I am grateful for their strength and the ability to rise above any circumstances. I also thank the entire team of Ukraine – everyone who works with the National Team, who provides help and support. I thank their families, every coach, and everyone involved. Ukraine is proud of them."

Details: In total, Ukrainians won 82 medals in Paris: 22 gold, 28 silver and 32 bronze. Almost half of the athletes, namely 65, are not returning home empty-handed, as they have won at least one award. At the same time, 20 Ukrainian Paralympians won multiple medals at the 2024 Paralympics.

