Russian 21 September strike on Kryvyi Rih: death toll rises to 4

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 25 September 2024, 07:39
Russian 21 September strike on Kryvyi Rih: death toll rises to 4
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on 21 September. Photo: Lysak on Telegram 

A man wounded in the Russian missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih on 21 September has died, bringing the death toll of this attack to four.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "A 50-year-old man wounded in an enemy missile attack on Kryvyi Rih died in hospital. Doctors did everything they could. However, unfortunately, they did not manage to save the patient."

Background: On the night of 20-21 September, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih, killing at least three people, including a child, and wounding three others.

