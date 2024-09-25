Russian 21 September strike on Kryvyi Rih: death toll rises to 4
Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 07:39
A man wounded in the Russian missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih on 21 September has died, bringing the death toll of this attack to four.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Lysak: "A 50-year-old man wounded in an enemy missile attack on Kryvyi Rih died in hospital. Doctors did everything they could. However, unfortunately, they did not manage to save the patient."
Background: On the night of 20-21 September, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih, killing at least three people, including a child, and wounding three others.
