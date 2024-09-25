Russia to spend billions of roubles to protect 31 airports from drones

Russia plans to spend at least 11 billion roubles (around US$79 million) to equip its major airports with anti-drone protection.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza with reference to Russian business newspaper Vedomosti

Details: Vedomosti provided details from a federal project entitled "Development of infrastructure, safety, and setting up a specialised system for the certification of unmanned aerial systems (UASs)".

Thirty-one major Russian airports – 20 state-owned and 11 privately-owned – are required to be equipped with anti-drone protection by 2028.

This national project was approved at the end of 2023 and began to be implemented in early 2024.

Background:

In 2024 there were several incidences of Russian airports suspending flights due to an alleged drone threat. On 10 September, Russia claimed it had downed 144 drones, including some in Moscow Oblast, where flights were temporarily suspended by the capital’s airports due to an attack.

