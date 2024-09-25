All Sections
Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 20:00
Serbian embassy will resume work in Kyiv this year
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Sybiha on Facebook

Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has reported following the meeting with Marko Djuric, his Serbian counterpart, in New York that the Serbian embassy will resume operation in the city of Kyiv this year.

Source: Sybiha on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha noted that Ukraine valued Serbia’s support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and its participation in the peace formula.

"I welcome Serbia’s decision to reopen its embassy in Kyiv already this year," Sybiha said.

Background: 

  • Back in May, Aleksandar Vučić, President of Serbia, stated after the meeting with Ukraine’s former Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba that the Serbian ambassador would return to Kyiv soon.
  • The Serbian embassy in Ukraine has been temporarily closed for security reasons since March 2022.
  • The Serbian side refuses to support the EU sanctions against Moscow but, according to unofficial reports, sells weapons to Ukraine through intermediaries.

Serbia
Serbia
