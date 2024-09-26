Four Russian Shahed UAVs enter Belarus overnight, including one from Russia – independent Belarusian analysts

At least four Russian Shahed loitering munitions entered Belarusian airspace on the night of 25-26 September. Two fighter jets were scrambled to patrol the skies.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Quote: "Ukrainian monitoring resources report that at least 4 Shahed-type kamikaze drones flew into Belarus last night. The first of them crossed the border with Belarus at around 00:13 near the village of Liubech [Ukraine] and came back to Ukraine 30 minutes later.

The Shaheds then entered Belarus at 02:29, 03:05 and 03:52. Notably, one of the drones entered Belarusian airspace not from Ukraine but from the Russian Federation. This Shahed is known to have been flying towards Gomel, but its further fate is unknown."

Details: Analysts noted two fighter jets had been patrolling over southeastern Belarus during the night: the first one took off around 00:30 and the second at 02:50.

Background: At around midnight on 26 September, a Russian Shahed-type kamikaze drone flew into the territory of Gomel Oblast in Belarus from Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast.

