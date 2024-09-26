All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Four Russian Shahed UAVs enter Belarus overnight, including one from Russia – independent Belarusian analysts

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 26 September 2024, 12:03
Four Russian Shahed UAVs enter Belarus overnight, including one from Russia – independent Belarusian analysts
Photo: Belaruski Hajun

At least four Russian Shahed loitering munitions entered Belarusian airspace on the night of 25-26 September. Two fighter jets were scrambled to patrol the skies.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Quote: "Ukrainian monitoring resources report that at least 4 Shahed-type kamikaze drones flew into Belarus last night. The first of them crossed the border with Belarus at around 00:13 near the village of Liubech [Ukraine] and came back to Ukraine 30 minutes later.

Advertisement:

The Shaheds then entered Belarus at 02:29, 03:05 and 03:52. Notably, one of the drones entered Belarusian airspace not from Ukraine but from the Russian Federation. This Shahed is known to have been flying towards Gomel, but its further fate is unknown."

Details: Analysts noted two fighter jets had been patrolling over southeastern Belarus during the night: the first one took off around 00:30 and the second at 02:50.

Background: At around midnight on 26 September, a Russian Shahed-type kamikaze drone flew into the territory of Gomel Oblast in Belarus from Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Belarusdrones
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Belarus
Belarus scrambles its aircraft due to Russian Shahed drone
Kalinoŭski Regiment is recognised as "terrorists" in Belarus
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: