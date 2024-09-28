All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian racer Oleksandr Bondarev finishes 19th in his debut Formula 4 race

Oleksandr BulavaSaturday, 28 September 2024, 14:36
Ukrainian racer Oleksandr Bondarev finishes 19th in his debut Formula 4 race
Oleksandr Bondarev. Stock photo: Bondarev on Facebook

The sixth round of the Italian Formula 4 Championship revved up at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Saturday, 28 September. Ukrainian racer Oleksandr Bondarev, 15, representing the Prema Racing team, made his debut. Starting from 22nd on the grid, the young talent climbed up to finish in 19th place, trailing the race winner by 16.7 seconds.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The race saw two safety car deployments following incidents where drivers veered off the track.

Advertisement:

The second and third races of the Barcelona stage are scheduled for Sunday, 29 September, with start times at 11:10 and 17:05 Kyiv time.

Background: Bondarev joined the Williams Racing Academy in 2023.

 

Support UP or become our patron!

sport
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
sport
Ukrainian esports team NAVI defeats G2 and reaches semi-finals of BLAST Premier Fall Final 2024
United World Wrestling Bureau eases sanctions against Russia and Belarus
Three Ukrainians named among 21st century's four greatest heavyweight boxers by GiveMeSport
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: