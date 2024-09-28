Ukrainian racer Oleksandr Bondarev finishes 19th in his debut Formula 4 race

The sixth round of the Italian Formula 4 Championship revved up at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Saturday, 28 September. Ukrainian racer Oleksandr Bondarev, 15, representing the Prema Racing team, made his debut. Starting from 22nd on the grid, the young talent climbed up to finish in 19th place, trailing the race winner by 16.7 seconds.

Details: The race saw two safety car deployments following incidents where drivers veered off the track.

The second and third races of the Barcelona stage are scheduled for Sunday, 29 September, with start times at 11:10 and 17:05 Kyiv time.

Background: Bondarev joined the Williams Racing Academy in 2023.

